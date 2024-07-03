'It's very exciting': Crows junior returns home to take on coaching role

Leeton-Whitton will welcome home Lucas Meline next season as he takes over the reins as Crows senior coach.
Meline returns home after four successful seasons with West Adelaide in the SANFL where he has currently made 45 appearances at league level.
Prior to his stint in South Australia, Meline also had four seasons playing at NEAFL level with both Canberra and GWS Giants.
Having made his senior debut at the club as a teenager in 2014, he last donned a Crows guernsey in the 2020 AFL Riverina Championship where Leeton went down in the grand final to Wagga Tigers.
Meline's return home is a huge boost for the Crows who are continuing their rise back up the ladder and president Rachal Broadbent was delighted to have him back at the club.
"Yes it's very exciting," Broadbent said.
"He's been in the SANFL for quite some time so he's been getting some knowledge there and he will bring that back here for all our young players.
"It will be good."
It's been an improved season across the board in all three football grades for the Crows as their under 17.5 team sit on top of the ladder while their senior team has been able to secure three wins so far against Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and Narrandera.
While their reserve grade team is yet to secure a win so far, Broadbent believes there's been good signs in their defeats.
"The positive in reserves is that we are getting the numbers," she said.
"We haven't looked at forfeiting and we are contesting and putting points on the scoreboard this year which is very positive.
"The 17's are looking extremely well, they're obviously on top of the ladder but we can't let that get to us.
"There is a lot of work to do come finals so that will be good, then first grade has been very good.
"I think we are one game out of the five, for that to happen in a strong competition at the moment is very good."
The Crows last played finals in 2020 and Broadbent was hopeful Meline's return would help them edge closer to a top five finish in 2025.
"I think we've got the boys to surround Lucas," she said.
"We will also look at trying to get a few more recruits just to surround our local junior footballers to give them that bit of encouragement."
Broadbent also wanted to thank outgoing coach Tom Groves for his efforts over the last couple of years.
