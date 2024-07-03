The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

'It's very exciting': Crows junior returns home to take on coaching role

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 4 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Meline will return home to Leeton-Whitton next season as he takes the reins as Crows senior coach. Picture by The Irrigator
Lucas Meline will return home to Leeton-Whitton next season as he takes the reins as Crows senior coach. Picture by The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton will welcome home Lucas Meline next season as he takes over the reins as Crows senior coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.