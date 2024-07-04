Central Leeton home perfect for retirees

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Welcome to your new home overlooking a fabulous park in the heart of Leeton.
This stunning four-bedroom townhouse is perfectly suited for convenience, tranquillity and comfort.
"Single level design, low maintenance yard and convenient location, this property is an ideal choice for retirees seeking a relaxed lifestyle," selling agent Melissa Amato said.
Situated in a prime location in Leeton, this home offers easy access to all the amenities of town while providing a peaceful retreat overlooking a park.
This home offers a sleek modern kitchen with contemporary appliances, lots of storage and stylish finishes.
The spacious interior boasts tiled flooring and underfloor heating for those cooler months, ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, a top-of-the-line alarm system and two bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes.
There is also a double remote garage with additional storage space.
"Don't miss this opportunity to own a beautiful townhouse in Leeton."
