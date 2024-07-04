Two losses on the trot means win a 'must' for Leeton United

With two consecutive losses to their name, winning has never been more important than this weekend, according to Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones.
United will host Tolland on Saturday night at Leeton's No. 1 Oval in what will be a match that could define their season.
Not only is the home team coming into the game off the back of disappointing losses to South Wagga and Hanwood, but following this weekend's clash with Tolland the club will then be on the sidelines for a fortnight thanks to two consecutive bye rounds.
"It's a must-win for us ... we can't afford to lose," Jones said.
While the form in recent weeks hasn't been as up-to-scratch as the side would like, there is still certainly no need to hit the panic button at this stage.
Leeton United are fifth on the ladder, but when it comes down to points they are equal third, meaning a win would not only help consolidate a spot, it could also assist in moving them upwards on the table.
Finishing touches to the side was expected to take place at training on Thursday, July 4, but Leeton expect to be without several key players for the match through injury, including Joey Fondacaro and Anthony Trifogli. Gav Wylie is expected to be an inclusion.
"We just need to make sure we are finishing off a bit better ... we are creating chances, we just need to execute," Jones said.
"I think we need to be coming in to the games a bit more switched on and just keeping that intensity up for the whole game."
Tolland will be a good test for Leeton United as they seek the three points on offer and with the double byes on the horizon, winning will be crucial not just for their standing on the ladder, but confidence heading into the break.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.