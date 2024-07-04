Special day for Greens as they aim to unite and score a win

A massive day awaits the Leeton Greens in more ways than one when they host the TLU Sharks this weekend.
Leeton will play host to Tullibigeal Lakes United on Sunday, July 7, with the club also holding their own multicultural and mental health round on the day.
A special guernsey has been designed for the first grade side by current players, as well as residents, representing stories of mental health and the many different cultures represented at the club.
Money will also be raised on the day, with an online raffle of one of these guernseys already happening online, so far raising hundreds of dollars.
Club members and those in the crowd have been encouraged to wear their own items representing their culture, with the purpose being to unite everyone on these two important causes.
When it comes to the match itself, victory has never been more important.
The Greens had a close loss to Darlington Point-Coleambally last week, 30-28 with a 20-6 defeat at the hands of the Waratah Tigers the week prior.
However, while the scoreboard hasn't been in Leeton's favour, the positivity around the side and the club as a whole has been helpful in keeping players on track, according to co-coach Mick Thomas.
"While we haven't got the wins in the last couple of weeks, we have been playing well and playing how we want to play," he said.
"Everyone is really positive.
"The boys trained the house down on Tuesday.
"It does feel like a win is right around the corner, so I'm confident and hopeful we can get the result this weekend."
The Sharks too have been on a similar road to the Greens in recent weeks, going down 30-24 in a close encounter with the Griffith Black and Whites last week and a win the week before in round 10 against Hay.
"They'll definitely be up and about," Thomas said.
The Group 20 first grade ladder remains tight, with Leeton sitting in fifth.
The Greens have a bye next weekend, with Thomas hopeful a win will carry them into the break.
"The good thing is we've had a few players come in and our depth has really improved," he said.
"It's going to be a tough game, but we are going in with a lot of positivity."
