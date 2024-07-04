'It's a cruel tax': Leeton council lashes state government

A new cemetery tax has been described as another "nail in the coffin" for local government.
Leeton Shire Council will be impacted by this tax, with mayor Tony Reneker accusing the state government of passing the buck and cost-shifting.
Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW (CCNSW) has confirmed the new tax of $156 per burial, $63 per ash interment and $41 per cremation will be levied on large operators as of July, 1.
Large operators are those who carry out more than 50 interments per year, meaning most local governments come under this category.
For smaller operators the levy will commence from 1 July 2025.
"I think this is a cruel tax, I see no reason for it," councillor Reneker said.
"All they are doing is causing local governments to collect tax for the state government.
"It's a bad example of cost-shifting, which the government said they would not do.
"It's another burden for taxpayers and one we have no control over. It's a tax on the dying."
Cr Reneker's sentiment was shared by Local Government NSW president Darriea Turley.
"Across NSW, council cemeteries undertake more than 40 per cent of all burials," Cr Turley said.
"This rises to more than 80 per cent of all burials in rural and regional NSW, so this unnecessary new tax will hit our rural and regional communities the hardest.
"The announcement of this new impost on councils and communities also makes a mockery of the NSW government's commitment to seriously consider the impacts of cost shifting, and comes at the same time the NSW parliament is undertaking hearings for its review of local government financial sustainability."
With cost-of-living continuing to rise and local governments fighting to stay sustainable, Cr Reneker said the tax could not have come at a worse time.
