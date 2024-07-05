Tips and tricks: The top fashion advice for Leeton's Art Deco weekend

Struggling to find the perfect fit for the Australian Art Deco Festival?
Stress no more - Leeton business House of Arel has it all covered.
Located in Pine Avenue within the Catering & Co building, House of Arel has a range of outfit options to choose from.
Whether it is jewellery, accessories, dresses, coats or menswear for the festival weekend - House of Arel has options galore.
So, with the festival fast approaching in Leeton from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, what exactly are some of the top tips for putting together an outfit?
House of Arel owner Cynthia Arel has shared some of her thoughts, saying there were ways to keep outfits simple while still fitting the theme.
Or, for those wanting to go all out, the perfect hat or jewellery item could be just the ticket to complete a look.
"We have a bit of everything here ... the ladies always love the beaded dress, that kind of 'flapper style' for their evenings out," Mrs Arel said.
"We have coats, which is really important at this time of year, but a coat is a really easy way to dress up Art Deco. You add a coat, gloves and a hat and you're basically right to go.
"We also have daywear. Things like a pleated skirt with a long top are always a good option as well."
For the men, House of Arel has a range of suits available, as well as hats, ties, shoes and more.
The Art Deco period covers a wide-range of years, meaning during that time fashion trends changed and developed.
As with many trends, they usually come full circle, meaning it could be time to check what you already have in your wardrobe and finding ways to dress it up for the festival.
As suggested, even adding a faux fur coat, headpiece or jewellery can elevate a look to fit the time period.
"We're here throughout the weekend if people do want an idea or help with putting an outfit together, we can show them what we have here and how to make it all work together," Mrs Arel said.
"We like to keep things very reasonably priced, there are things here for everyone."
"I think the best thing to do is have fun with it as well. It all adds to spirit of the weekend."
A special workshop titled Dressing Deco - How to get that 1930s to 1940s look will be part of the festival program on Saturday, July 13 at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
House of Arel will be open on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 from 10am to 2pm, Saturday, July 13 from 11am to 2pm and Sunday, July 14 10am to 1pm.
House of Arel will also have a stall at the Mountford Park Festival on Saturday, July 13.
