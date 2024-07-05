Back to the 70s: New way of operating Leeton's iconic theatre unveiled

How will the Roxy Theatre operate once it finally re-opens following its lengthy redevelopment?
That is a question Leeton Shire Council is starting to make moves on, providing the community with answers and painting a picture of how the theatre will operate.
Council has taken the first steps towards a new operations model for the theatre after the community called for it to be "open for business in new and exciting ways".
At the recent June ordinary meeting, council endorsed an operations model which involves the establishment of a not-for-profit, charitable organisation, constituted as a public company limited by guarantee, with council (the founding member) and two other members tasked to set up a new board.
The idea behind this decision is to help attract government operational grants and philanthropic funding, which are not usually available to local councils, in order to fully deliver the community's wishes for a broader and more diverse program stream at the revamped facility.
Council will have a Service Level Agreement with the new board to ensure community priorities are incorporated into planning, and there will be regular reports back to council.
Council has asked the Roxy Redevelopment Committee to recommend who should be the two other members of the new entity.
In the meantime, council staff will get further legal advice on the set up of the company and confirm what permissions are required from government.
Deputy mayor Michael Kidd said Cr Michael Kidd said the new model would put the running of the Roxy back in community hands, just as it was in the 1970s.
"With the right model and the right membership of the board, this new model will provide the community with the best chance of getting its full vision for the Roxy realised," he said.
"Council simply doesn't have the funds to do this alone, which is why we need a model that will attract sponsors, donors, grants and philanthropic investment that is not typically available to councils.
"We will also have a Service Level Agreement with the new board to ensure the community's aspirations for the Roxy, which were very clear after extensive public engagement, are assured."
Under the new arrangement, council will continue to fund depreciation, which includes building maintenance costs, building loan payments and utilities.
It will also make an annual contribution of between $245,000 and $280,000 to the new board to help run the facility.
Council's manager community development and cultural Services, Emma Di Muzio, said the new model would "be best placed to close the gap" between council's available operations budget of $280,000 for the Roxy and the forecast annual operating cost of $1.1 million.
"Under the new model, donations and philanthropic investment will be more attractive as the Roxy will have deductible gift recipient and charitable status," Ms Di Muzio said.
"The same goes for sponsorship where businesses could be offered a tax deduction for their support, which in turn could attract even more funding."
The Roxy is due to reach its long-awaited practical completion in late this month or into August. This will be followed by commissioning in August and September.
From September through to November, staff will be trained on the building and new technical equipment.
Between now and March, the new company will be established by the members and a board recruited.
Council simply doesn't have the funds to do this alone ...- Deputy mayor Michael Kidd
It is planned to have the new model operating prior to the the refurbished Roxy grand opening in March or April next year.
In the meantime, council staff will manage the theatre during a series of "soft openings" allowing all the systems to be tested and staff trained.
This includes a variety of public and community groups such as the dance discipline of the Leeton Eisteddfod, the Gralee School annual play and the Leeton Outback Band Spectacular, which will test the new facility as a live performance venue.
Councillor Kidd encouraged residents not to fear the new operations model, saying it was the shire's "best chance" for the success of the theatre.
"While it is a slightly different approach to recent decades, the new operations model for the Roxy will allow us to enjoy the latest blockbuster movies, live theatre productions, musical performances, educational and training programs, civic hire, functions, and conferences," he said.
To help write the next act in the story of the Roxy Theatre, let council know by filling out this form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.