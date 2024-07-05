Former long-serving staff member to have name in lights at Ag dorms

We are very excited and happy to have our wonderful new female dormitory building opening at the start of next term.
After a community consultation process and sign off by our director, executive director and deputy secretary, I am proud to announce the newly-constructed dormitory facility built at Yanco Agricultural High School will be named, "The Worley Dormitory".
The new dormitory facility, constructed at YAHS, is a project funded by the NSW government.
It is part of an upgrade of the boarding facilities at the school to ensure they are fit-for-purpose for current and future students.
The new permanent accommodation facilities will replace female boarding accommodation in temporary buildings at the school.
The new facility will be a two-storey building with 86 beds.
"The Worley Dormitory" is named after former, long-serving YAHS staff member, Shirley Worley.
Ms Worley was the catering supervisor at YAHS for almost 30 years. She was the residential girls advisor to the 25 students initially enrolled, living onsite in the demountable accommodation alongside the girls until her retirement in 2021.
Ms Worley was responsible for the social activities and pastoral care of the students, including out-of-hours care and support.
Her dedication and commitment to the school and students makes it a fitting legacy to name the new dormitory after her.
Ms Worley still lives in Leeton and is enjoying her retirement.
The new dormitory will be handed over to the school during the upcoming school holiday break, with an "open house" and "welcome day" taking place on Monday, July 22.
All community members are welcome to come and see our new build between 9am and 11am on that day, with a morning tea and guided tour occurring at 10am in the space. RSVP by phoning the school.
