Cheap turnovers costly as Crows fall to second heavy defeat in succession

The Leeton Whitton Crows were their own worst enemies against Turvey Park at times, and they fell to an 80-point defeat at the Leeton Showgrounds.
The Bulldogs were able to start the brighter of the two sides and kick the first goal, but the Crows wrestled back momentum but were unable to convert as, despite pressure, the visitors went into the break with a 25-point lead.
It was a margin the Crows were unable to get back in the second term as despite two goals to Jade Hodge and one each to Jaxon Ryan and Jayden Broadbent, the Bulldogs were able to answer every time to take a 26-point lead into the main break.
It was the cheap turnovers that were really hurting the Crows, as while they were able to enjoy periods of sustained pressure, one lose handball would see the Turvey Park side able to answer any goal the Crows scored as the lead grew to 38 points heading into the final term.
The Crows had no answer for anything the Bulldogs threw at them in the final term as they kicked seven goals to none to come away with the 19.10 (124) to 6.8 (44) victory.
For coach Tom Groves, it was the way the game finished which was most disappointing.
"It feels like we were playing some really good footy in the second and third quarter and even in the back end of the first, but we just made it so hard for ourselves," he said.
"Turnovers in terrible areas, and then we aren't set up behind. The last quarter was really disappointing. We let them stroll around, to be honest, and it's not like us to finish like that.
"The last two weeks, I don't think they are 80-point better sides, but we haven't helped ourselves in the last couple of weeks."
The Crows were probably the better side in the middle stage of the game but weren't able to convert that dominance into points on the scoreboard, and Groves feels that has been the story of their season.
"We worked so hard to get a couple of inside 50s, but we then let them slingshot forward, and they made the most of it," he said.
"We get ourselves into good positions, but we let them run out with it too easy. We need to be able to build one goal into another."
With two heavy defeats to the teams closest to them on the ladder, the Crows coach admitted that was probably the end of their finals chances.
"It makes it very hard because that means both Turvey and Griffith are now a game ahead of us and going into Mango next week, and Ganmain, it's a really hard end to the season," he said.
"We will get to work and try to finish off the year strong."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.