United left to rue missed chances as they fall to third straight defeat

It was a case of what could have been for Leeton United after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tolland at Leeton No 2 Oval.
The home side had the better of the early possession, with their best opportunity coming from Liam McLaughlin, whose shot was blocked wide.
Tolland was able to take the ball up the other end, and if not for some defensive heroics from the returning Gavin Wylie, the Wolves would have had the lead just after the half-hour mark.
It was Leeton who finished the first half the stronger of the two teams, but even with four straight corners to end the half, they were unable to generate a clear chance to threaten the Tolland keeper.
McLaughlin and Eric Gardner both had good chances early in the second half before Tyler Arnold pulled off a one-on-one save to keep the scores level.
Despite United having the better of the possession, it was Tolland who hit on the break as Adil Sulaiman found the back of the net after 70 minutes.
The lead became two seven minutes later, and after Leeton didn't deal with a free kick effectively, Will Silver taped in the Wolves' second.
Leeton looked to find a way back into the game, and while the build-up play looked promising, it took until the 89th minute for Lewis Jones to pull a goal back, but Tolland held on for a 2-1 win.
It was a frustrating third defeat in succession for coach Rhys Jones, who knows his side should have been able to put the game away.
"I think we played really well, just didn't take our chances whereas they had two and scored from both of them," he said.
" It's frustrating, but in the last two games against South Wagga and Hanwood, we didn't deserve to win either of those games, but I said tonight the boys owed a performance to themselves and the fans, and they did that but just got unlucky."
Jones praised the work of his two full-backs, one of which was the returning Wylie.
"First game he has played in two or three weeks, and I chucked him in at right-back instead of further forward, and I thought he was outstanding," he said.
"Isaac (Amato) as well, I thought he was probably our best player at right back.
"Unfortunately, the performances don't mean much when you aren't putting points on the board."
