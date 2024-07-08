Learn more about Leeton RSL Sub-branch president's life with armed forces

So sorry this RSL Auxiliary and Sub-branch column has been missing for a little while, but now we are now back on track with details on our happenings.
Leeton's Anzac Day commemorations were very well attended once again with lovely sunny weather.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outstanding support by so many of our local community.
We were also very privileged to have 103-year-old World War II veteran, Sergeant Major John Wilkinson, leading the march.
This month, we are giving the community a snippet of one of our young veterans, our president Luke Mahalm.
Luke enlisted in the Army in 1997, beginning with basic training at Kapooka, then infantry training at Singleton.
In 1998, he was posted to 5/7RAR Holsworthy.
His company did an exchange with American Defence, spending time in Hawaii and Louisiana on an exercise at the end of 1998. In 1999, he moved to Darwin with 5/7RAR, where he was then deployed to East Timor for nine months.
In 2002, he was sent to Border Patrol with the Navy for six months before discharging from the Army in 2003.
In 2004 he then re-enlisted, but into the RAAF. He went to Wodonga for his basic medical assistant training before being posted to Richmond 3CHS.
While in Richmond he also did an aeromedical course becoming qualified to perform AMES.
He performed AMES all around the world, before he was posted to No. 2 Expeditionary Health Service in Williamtown continuing to perform AMES.
He was then deployed to Afghanistan until he was medically discharged in 2013.
Sub-branch meetings continue on the first Wednesday of the month at 5pm for all Sub-branch and auxiliary members.
Our coffee morning is on third Saturday of the month and auxiliary lunch is held on the Friday of the month at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.