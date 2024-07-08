'Extraordinary' week of Leeton squash match ups

"Extraordinary" games were a key theme during week two of the Leeton Soldiers squash competition last week.
The match-of-the-week was played out by Brent Lister and Simon Jackson, Lister winning 15-17, 15-13, 15-13, 10-15, 15-11.
Monday night kicked off with team Firebirds defeating the Thunderbirds, Brian O'Leary and Callum Sheldrick winning well.
Finley Sales secured points for Thunderbirds by defeating a rapidly-improving Chevaughn Moore 15-12, 13-15, 15-11, 15-11.
The Vixens downed the Swifts, Will Gray Mills and Simone Bruno winning for the Vixens.
Team Mavericks defeated the Fevers, Charmaine Lee winning against Taylor Moore.
In a close match, Kathryn Bechaz fought back to defeat Will Nardi 9-15, 11-15, 15-6, 15-13, 15-6.
Trevor Whitby and Chris Toland winning against Col Thompson and Adele Thompson respectively.
Jason Curry defeated Adrian Sheldrick 15-11, 15-9, 14-16, 9-15, 15-9 in gutsy battle.
The Suns knocked out the Bulldogs, Isabel Thompson and Maanu Alexander winning well.
Team Giants defeated the Swans in a clean sweep, but all games were close affairs.
Naomi Rawle had a close win over Marni Cunningham 13-15, 15-9, 10-15, 15-13, 15-12.
Sean Ryan had a win against his son Callum, Sean winning 15-6, 15-9, 12-15, 10-15, 15-13.
Macauley Harrison had a good match against Anthony Iannelli, Harrison winning 16-14, 12-15, 15-11, 15-13.
Wednesday evening and nothing could separate the Dolphins and the Eels.
Angelo Fiumara and Xavier Stanton winning for the Dolphins while Chevaughn Moore and Aimon Doyle won for the Eels, team Eels sneaking home on points.
Team Dragons defeated the Rabbitohs, Brent Lister, Joanne Peacock and Bear Wynn getting the Dragons the points.
The Knights defeated the Roosters, Maanu Alexander, John Saddler and Rose Looby winning for the Knights.
Ian Peacock salvaged some points for the Roosters by defeating Trinity Patten-Taylor 9-15, 12-15, 15-13, 16-14, 15-4 in a close battle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.