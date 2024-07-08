Leeton Greens show fortitude to grind out home victory on special day

The Leeton Greens managed to turn their fortunes around after two consecutive losses when they were able to grind out a 42-30 victory over the TLU Sharks on the weekend.
The Greens hosted the Sharks at No. 1 Oval in what was a critical point in the season for the home side.
A loss would have sent them spiralling to three defeats in a row heading into their bye round.
However, they were able to get their season back on the right track with the hard-fought win over Tullibigeal Lakes United.
The match started out well for the Leeton side has the quickly got on the board when Elwyn Ravu scored, with Tyler O'Connell making a successful conversion - his first seven for the afternoon.
Billy Rabua was able to cross again for the Greens, with Leeton shooting out to an early 12-0 lead.
The Sharks seemed to kick into gear from there, hitting back with two of their own before Billy Dickinson added another for Leeton.
TLU were able to strike again and the half-time score was 18-all.
Leeton Greens co-coach Mick Thomas was impressed with the fast start, but said the team did seem to take the foot off the pedal.
"We did have that discussion at half-time about letting them back into the game," Thomas said.
"There was that feeling of being comfortable. We put the cue back in the rack for a bit there.
"We knew Lakes were going to keep coming at us all day, so you can't afford to switch off.
"The first five minutes of the second-half wasn't fantastic, but once we switched back we started to play better."
Both teams continued to add pressure, which was reflected on the scoreboard in the second half, but the Greens were able to maintain their composure to pick up the 42-30 win.
Thomas said ideally the Greens would have liked to restrict the Sharks even more, but to hold them out and grind through for a victory was pleasing.
"It was a good win in the end once we found our groove," he said.
Billy Dickinson was again a standout for the home side.
The game was part of a special multicultural and mental health round hosted by the Greens, raising awareness and funds on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.