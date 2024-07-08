Course the only place 'hackers' are welcome in Leeton on fun charity day

Hackers protected from disaster.
This line may usually have something to do with the tech world, but in this case it applied to the goings on at the Leeton golf course during a special charity day recently.
Eighty-four golfers took part in the event recently on a perfect winter day and it was all in aid of the Leeton JumpStart Fund.
Leeton's two Rotary clubs organised the event, which doubled as both a way to raise money for a good cause and a chance to hit the golf course.
"The three-person Ambrose format protected hackers from disaster hits and allowed opportunities for glory when the hit went well," co-organiser Eric Hudson said.
"The winning team was Justin Greatz, Dallas Stott and Nathan Cassilles."
Other prize winners on the day included Scott Piva, Jason Price and Andrew Pitt in second, while third went to Marcus Wynn, Jason Curry and Michael O'Bree.
Nearest the pin awards were picked up by Kristine Langford and Mat Sharman.
Jason Curry and Catherine Gray picked up the longest drives.
While enjoying the course, players were also kept well fed with JumpStart's soup, Rotary's steak sandwich and a range of nibbles at the end of the day during the presentation.
"Lisa Harrison, JumpStart's co-ordinator, outlined the charity work they do, helping (Leeton shire) families overcome adversity," Mr Hudson said.
"She stressed the importance JumpStart places on confidentiality.
"This year JumpStart has supported (residents) to the value of more than $23,000 supporting medical, travel and ancillary needs helping families."
Organisers thanked Jason Mimmo, Ray Marks, Col Tuckett and Tin Nguyen for their support and help on the day.
Mr Hudson, along with JumpStart and Rotary, also thanked all of the sponsors of the day for their assistance in ensuring the day was able to go ahead in fine form in 2024.
