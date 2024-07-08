Leeton needs you: Push on for residents to throw their hat in the ring

The push is on for Leeton shire residents to put their hat in the ring for the upcoming local government elections.
There has never been a better time for those wanting to contribute to their community to nominate as a prospective council ahead of the September 14 election.
Recently, there was a chance to discover what being a councillor is like and what is involved along the way.
Leeton Shire Council hosted an information session for prospective councillors, with Emma Broomfield from Locale Learning facilitating the event.
Several interested candidates and community members attended to gain insight, according to council's manager of governance, corporate and customer service Sarah Graham.
"Councillors provide an invaluable link between the community and council," she said.
"Along with representing their shire and advocating on a wide range of issues, they set the council's strategic direction, establish and guide policies, set service delivery standards, and monitor performance.
"Emma brought a very practical and inclusive approach to this session and believes that nearly anyone with the right attitude and skills can be a successful councillor."
Nominations for the election open on Monday, August 5 from 8am for all candidates.
"I would encourage anyone who is standing, thinking of standing or considering nominating at future elections to make the most of the next free online information session being held on Wednesday, July 17 at 6pm," Ms Graham said.
This session will provide important information about election, the role of council and the responsibilities of being a councillor.
For more information on how to become a candidate or details surrounding the next free online information session email sarahg@leeton.nsw.gov.au or visit Locale Learning at https://www.localelearning.com.au/course/leeton-shire-council-candidate-course-2024.
