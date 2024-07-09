The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

For the first time since 1947, Leeton poet's book to be available again

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 9 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton's Jim Gordon (publishing under Jim Grahame) was known in his day as "Australia's greatest living poet".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.