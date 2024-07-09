For the first time since 1947, Leeton poet's book to be available again

Leeton's Jim Gordon (publishing under Jim Grahame) was known in his day as "Australia's greatest living poet".
His dear friend Henry Lawson, who lived in Leeton with him for a time as well as walking the outback together, claimed his own poetry was a poor second to Grahame's.
His own lines like a "mess-hut rubbish heap" in comparison to his mate.
However, it was their fate that while Lawson was feted and widely recognized in his lifetime, Grahame was not.
In fact, he worked as a fruit farmer to support his family, penning striking bush ballads all the while, published in the Bulletin with the likes of Henry and Banjo, but still not as recognised.
In 1947, another friend of Grahames, Leigh Marchant, himself a local farmer, actor, producer and director, decided that he needed to be recognised in his lifetime.
"So, Leigh went to the Leeton Rotary Club for support and set up a committee to get Jim published and nationally recognised," Leeton Family and Local History Society president Tony Reneker said.
"Thus, the people of Leeton, a community with a rich cultural and arts life, became determined to take action to have Grahame's work published and to have him properly recognized as the literary giant he was."
Marchant approached the Australian government and, as a result, it granted Grahame a literary pension for life - a payment that would enable him to live comfortably and continue to write.
The payment also recognized his standing in Australia's literary firmament.
However, the story did not finish there.
"The Leeton community raised the funds to publish Grahame's iconic book of poetry - Under Wide Skies," Mr Reneker said.
"A first print run of 1000 copies was produced and was quickly sold out.
"At the same time, led by Marchant, a special event was imagined and prepared.
"Dignitaries were invited from across the government and the community.
"It reached a crescendo on that magic Friday night in late Spring, 1947, when the Roxy Theatre came alive to the packed house. Jim Grahame, with gratitude and humility, accepted his award, and stepped into the spotlight for that shining moment - a celebrated bush poet."
Residents might be wondering, what does this all mean for today's day and age?
On the Australian Art Deco Festival weekend coming up from July 12 to 14, the community will have the opportunity to purchase their slice of history when a second publication of Under Wide Skies will be available for sale.
Leeton writer and grand daughter of Leigh Marchant, Melanie Ifield, has teamed up with Grahame's great granddaughter Phillipa Hollenkamp and will be manning a stall between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, July 13 in Mountford Park.
The pair will be selling copies of the book in Leeton for the first time since 1947.
"If you missed out on a copy then and have lived with regret ever since, then this a great chance to make amends," Mr Reneker said.
