MIA irrigator saying no as voluntary water purchases to start from July 15

The federal government will open tenders to buy water entitlements from sellers next week.
From July 15 the Commonwealth will launch its first tender to buy up to 70 gigalitres of water in the southern basin under its voluntary water purchase program.
MIA irrigator John Bonetti says while he won't be selling he has little doubt some in the area will be, especially those who have been doing it tough in recent years.
"My guess is some will but our family won't be," Mr Bonetti said.
"It's voluntary and as long as it remains that way, we'll keep irrigating and working our farm.
"I know the grape growers have been doing it tough for some years; from that end, I can understand why selling might be in their best interests."
Around this time last year Mr Bonetti expressed a desire to see the delivery of the Murray Darling Basin Plan (MDBP) delayed.
Much has happened since then, including buybacks being brought back on the table, but for him the most important thing will continue to be producing food for the good of the economy.
"You can grow a lot with 70 gigalitres," he said.
"I'm not saying the environment isn't important but food security should be the first priority.
"The global population is over 7.5 billion and this area is one of the most important providers," he said.
"Even if you look around, say at a company like Baiada and the amount of birds they have. Those birds need to eat to ensure production can prosper," Mr Bonetti said.
"Having said that, I can also understand the financial pressure to sell.
"You look at how much grapes are per tonnes at the moment. How will the growers survive?
"If I didn't have family helping me run my farms I wouldn't have them."
Despite the first water purchases being just around the corner, environment and water minister Tanya Plibersek says non-purchase options will continue to be prioritised.
According to the department of climate change, energy, environment and water, some alternative strategies for procuring water could involve leasing, purchasing via auctions and using water market intermediaries to assist with purchases.
Additionally market led approaches via limited tender and accepting donations of water if they are made could also be made..
The government's water purchase program will be conducted via competitive tender excluding areas with high concentration of network customers and restricted to limited areas for offers of 10 megalitres or greater.
Ms Plibersek noted the Resilient Rivers Water Infrastructure Program as an example of non-purchase option that has seen more than $520 million available for new water saving infrastructure projects.
One of the first is the $63.5 million Murrumbidgee Irrigation Urban Channel Pipelines project of which will see 47.5 kilometres of aged or leaking pipes in Griffith and Leeton fixed or replaced.
"We continue to prioritise non-purchase options to recover water, such as investing in water saving infrastructure," she said.
"(We) are supporting Basin communities that may feel the impacts of water recovery with a record $300 million investment," Ms Plibersek said.
However some local leaders have expressed concern the $300 million package 'won't touch the sides' when compared with the effect of buybacks.
