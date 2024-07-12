'Enduring' festival continues to give back to Leeton community groups

A large representation from Leeton shire community groups were delighted to be recipients of funds distributed from the 2024 SunRice Festival Ambassador program.
This unique and enduring festival that began in 1959 continues to be cherished by the community and driven to fruition through the dedication of the organisers and fundraising committees which are strongly supported by a generous community.
This biennial event is a finely woven fabric steeped in tradition along with the impressive display of balloons that serenely fly in our skies and warm us in the evening with the spectacular balloon glow.
Over many months of fundraising our town is full of activity with Dachshund races, barefoot bowls, poker runs, high teas and plenty of bingo, with the community and businesses supporting each fundraising quest.
This significant and multi-faceted festival engages community, raises awareness, boosts charity funds and strengthens community.
The ambassadors have the opportunity to activate their passions and embrace this life changing experience that has a positive impact on the charity of choice, their own personal development and the community as a whole.
Heartfelt thanks goes to the SunRice Festival committee and Ambassadors who have generously provided welcome funds for the many essential not-for-profit community groups.
It is not too early to start planning your fundraising ideas, gather your passionate fundraising committee and choose to accept the opportunity to be one of the admired and supported SunRice Festival Ambassadors for 2026.
