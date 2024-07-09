Leeton volunteers soak up vital info while connecting, networking

Leeton is known for many things, with its willingness to roll up the sleeves and volunteer among those attributes.
Several Leeton shire residents - Sue Pearce, Erin Draper, Lorraine Kefford and Tracey Hamilton - were among many to be part of the recent 2024 Volunteering NSW State Conference held by The Centre of Volunteering.
Sue was successful in gaining a scholarship to attend the event, with Erin sponsored by Leeton Shire Council to take part.
Tracey was representing the Yanco Town Improvement Committee and Yanco CWA at the conference, with Lorraine flying the flag for the Whitton Town Improvement Committee and Whitton Rural Fire Service brigade.
The event was held in Wagga via a zoom connection to the core conference in Sydney.
There was a keynote address from by Australian journalist Annabel Crabb, with topics on the day covering empowering volunteers, liability of volunteers, the importance of community cultural contribution, work development orders, inclusion, championing volunteers, a panel discussion and much more.
"This was a fabulous opportunity to network with volunteers from the Riverina region," Ms Pearce said.
"Many new and valuable connections were made. (They) were particularly impressed by the concept of Leeton Connect, its purpose and delivery of services."
Many present at the Wagga event believed the Leeton Connect strategy should be marketed to a wider audience so they to can pick it up and run with it in their communities.
"The conference was a huge success and provided those present with a massive amount of information with regards to recruiting, educating and maintaining volunteers in an environment that can prove 'tricky'," Ms Pearce said.
For more information about Leeton Connect, pop into its office located within the Leeton library building.
