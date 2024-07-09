Not one, but two Leeton stars don green and gold for Australia on same night

Not one, but two Leeton stars represented their country on the rugby field over the weekend.
Dylan Pietsch made his long-awaited debut for the Wallabies on Saturday, June 6 in a Test match against Wales, while Cecilia Smith also donned the green and gold for the Wallaroos when they faced Fiji on the same night.
It was a huge night for both players, who grew up in Leeton playing rugby with the Phantoms Rugby Union Football Club.
Smith is no stranger to representing Australia, having been a vital part of the Wallaroos Test side for some time now after making her debut with the team in 2022.
For Pietsch the occasion on Saturday night was a big one, marking the first time he has stepped out for the Wallabies and the 15th Indigenous player to do so.
While it was his debut match, Pietsch is no stranger to playing at the highest of levels.
He is currently in his third season with the NSW Waratahs and was also a member of the Australian men's rugby seven's squad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The team came third in their pool round and then lost to Fiji 19-nil in the quarter-final.
As far as his debut match on Saturday, July 6, Australia was able to pick up a 25-16 win over Wales, the first for coach Joe Schmidt.
Pietsch only made a brief appearance, coming off the bench in the 76th minute and will no doubt be hoping for future selection to help make a name for himself in the side.
For Smith, 2024 has been an outstanding year so far.
She was named the captain of the Queensland Reds Super W side and has picked up numerous awards and gongs.
The Wallaroos were a force to be reckoned with on Saturday, July 6, thrashing Fiji 64-5 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
Playing in the centres, Smith picked up a try as the team never looked to be in any danger of losing in front of their home crowd.
With the two former residents making a mark at such a high level, their hard work and persistence is a showcase of what can be achieved starting out with a club such as the Phantoms.
The Phantoms are marking their 50th anniversary this season, with the two former players giving them more cause for celebrations.
