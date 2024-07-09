Extra time needed twice as first team into ProTen Cup grand finals

At Rankins Springs on Saturday the Proten Cup finals went the same way much of the regular season went, with four very close games.
After the men's competition had four draws this season after there were zero in the previous five seasons, two more games on Saturday ended up in extra time.
Rankins Springs Dragonettes enjoyed hosting rights in their return to the finals after missing out in 2023. Despite that, the Narrandera Lizards got out to an early lead and were up 10-0 at halftime.
In the second half, though, the Dragonettes dominated the opening stages, scoring three tries to be up 14-10 with five minutes left.
A tryout wide with a couple of minutes left on the clock levelled the scores, with the conversion unsuccessful. No more points could be added, and the first game of the 2024 finals series went to Golden Point.
A scoreless first five minutes almost led to a scoreless second five minutes, but with a minute remaining, Zoey Ingram scored her second of the day to keep the Lizards alive.
Rankins Springs was heartbreakingly eliminated but had an excellent overall season, improving over 2023's last-place finish.
In the major semi, it was a repeat of 2023's 1st v 2nd, with the Ivanhoe Hens attempting to find their first win over the Barellan Rams on their sixth attempt, which included both last year's major semi and Grand Final.
Barellan started in their usual dominant way, jumping out to a 12-0 lead by halftime. The Hens, though, would not go away and forced their way back into the game to trail 12-10 before a try by Nancy Tale very close to full-time had them ahead, and the scores would stay that way, with Ivanhoe winning 14-12.
This was Barellan's first loss after a 14-game winning streak since the start of 2023. Ivanhoe goes straight through to the Grand Final, with Barellan facing Narrandera in the preliminary this week.
A similar story in the men's finals, with the minor semi ending up a golden point thriller as well. Despite a sound beating last week in the same fixture, Ivanhoe started the better with an early long-range try to Lochyer Brennan. A try each to both teams had Ivanhoe still leading 8-6 at halftime, and more trading tries in the second half had the Roosters still ahead 20-18 with only minutes left.
A last-minute penalty saw Noah Forbutt, already two tries and three goals to his name, slot the penalty goal to lead into extra time. Ivanhoe's big game experience won through in the end, with a try in extra time ending the game 24-20 and keeping the Roosters alive.
Ivanhoe qualified for the preliminary final, while Barellan was eliminated after an impressive season, also making the finals after a last-place finish in 2023.
In the men's major semi, Narrandera continued their long unbeaten streak but didn't have it all their own way, with Rankins Springs impressing on their home turf early. A try to prop Jason Cronin had the Dragons in front early before Kyle Prior hit back for Narrandera.
A Damian Walker penalty goal on halftime had the Dragons in front at the break 8-4. A couple of tries to Lizard Caleb Atkinson and one to Dragon Jesse James had the Lizards up in the second half, 16-12, and a weight of possession and a hefty penalty count wore down the Dragons until Kyle Prior got his second to wrap the game up, final score 22-12.
Narrandera qualify for their third straight Grand Final, while Rankins Springs will play Ivanhoe in the preliminary final.
