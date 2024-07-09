The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Extra time needed twice as first team into ProTen Cup grand finals

By Jamie Parsons
July 9 2024 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At Rankins Springs on Saturday the Proten Cup finals went the same way much of the regular season went, with four very close games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.