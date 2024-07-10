Pipeline to make urban channels a thing of the past in Griffith, Leeton

Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) has welcomed $62.2 million in funding to replace channels in both Griffith and Leeton.
Just over 47 kilometres of a new state-of-the-art pipeline will be installed, with the works aimed to reduce water losses from evaporation and seepage.
The works will create more efficiencies delivering supplies to irrigators, stock and domestic customers and towns.
It's expected to save a total 2675 megalitres of water and 2541 of that will be returned to the environment.
Open, urban roadside channels will become a thing of the past, enhancing safety, improving roadside drainage and reducing road maintenance.
A raft of other benefits are expected for both communities, including increased water security by enabling residents to connect to a raw water pipeline supply, increased regional productivity and improved customer service levels and system capacity through more precise water control.
As a result of the overhaul, Griffith and Leeton councils will also have the opportunity to transform open channels into public pathways and green spaces.
Some $45 million worth of employment opportunities for local contractors will also be on offer as the works get underway in the coming months.
MI CEO, Brett Jones, said the Urban Channel Pipeline Project would further enhance delivery efficiency off the back of MI's automated network.
"Our goal ever since the announcement of water buybacks has been to complete as many infrastructure projects as possible to offset the ramifications," he said.
The operator has other projects in the pipeline as part of the federal government's Resilient Rivers Water Infrastructure Program.
"We've put in applications for one additional project which is under assessment by the Federal Government, while three others are being evaluated by the state," he said.
"We want to ensure the MIA is sustainable for the future and set up the network for the next 20 to 50 years."
NSW DCCEEW executive director of infrastructure development Lisa Hingerty said improving MI's water delivery system will be a huge step forward.
"Especially when it comes to water efficiency, reducing water losses, boosting environmental returns and meeting our Basin Plan obligations," she said.
"The project is also a game-changer when it comes to regional employment, including earth moving, gravel supply, concrete, piping, framework, heavy machinery, automation hardware and software.
"It also helps Leeton, Griffith, and the agricultural communities that rely on MI's supply network to better prepare for a sustainable water future.
"And it's a win for families, dog-walkers and locals who could soon have access to new green spaces and walking paths where open irrigation channels once were.
"The project ticks all the boxes and means great outcomes across the board."
The Urban Channel Pipeline Project is funded by the Federal Government, delivered in partnership with the state Government under the Resilient Rivers Water Infrastructure Program.
