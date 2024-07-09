More than 80 days on, Leeton-Whitton side finally claims a second win

More than 80 days passed in between wins, but Leeton-Whitton's A grade Crows side have finally picked up their second victory of the season.
The Crows defeated Turvey Park 57-41 on Saturday, July 6 at Leeton Showground in a match that even surprised coach Katie Graham.
Just three regular A grade players were in the winning side, with Graham, Grace Korovata and Maddy Kennedy lining up alongside the help of their clubmates from the A reserve team.
"It was quite an unexpected win for us," Graham said.
"We had nine people across our A and A reserve squad.
"It's been a really hard year for us with injuries and players being unavailable. We just played so well, it was such a great game and definitely a relief to get that second win.
"I said going in to the girls to just enjoy the game and have some fun, so to come away with a win was just fantastic for everyone."
The Crows have been hit hard by injuries in season 2024, with several of their regular inclusions also managing representative State League basketball throughout the season.
Graham herself has been carrying a back and knee injury, admitting she likely wouldn't be taking to the court if the A grade side was at full-strength.
"Everyone just really stepped up on Saturday, I think sometimes when the pressure falls away, you can play more freely," Graham said.
The Crows are on the road this weekend where they will face the top-placed MCUE Goannas.
A hard ask for any side in the competition, with the road trip always a big challenge for sides, but Graham said her side was committed to giving it their best shot.
"We don't have anything to lose, so if we can just go out there and play like we did on the weekend, we'll be happy," Graham said.
"Finals are out of the question, but we won't be giving up and I think we showed that on Saturday."
