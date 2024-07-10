One-shot was all that was in it for Leeton player

A sunny, winter day encouraged another excellent roll up of 30 bowlers to the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's Thursday afternoon social bowls.
Rink three had Greg Caffery record a nail-biting, one-shot 15-14 victory over Bill Mitchell.
Rink four had Steve Pauling, with his confidence sky high after watching his Gai Waterhouse-trained thoroughbred salute at Rosehill Gardens during the week, drag his team over the line against Phil Morris's side.
Pauling's outfit came from a ten shot to one deficit to record an outstanding, 14-13 win.
Rink five had Brian Harris lead from go to woe against John Leech before recording a comfortable 20-15 victory.
The blowout of the afternoon was recorded on rink six where Brian Grieve registered a convincing 33-11 victory over David Noad.
A resting toucher on rink seven to Leo Plant proved to be his team's only highlight against Rattles Retallick's outfit, who recorded a runaway 28-12 win.
Resting touchers for the afternoon were recorded by Plant, Geoff Dartnell, Bob Bunbury and Bill Watt, while contributors to the club's coffers were Bruce Dale, Rob Graham, Caffery and Watt.
The first round of the club's major/minor Pairs was played on Saturday, with winners being Mick O'Connell, Alan Breed, David Noad, Terry Dale, Geoff Dartnell and Pat Hart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.