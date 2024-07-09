The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

'I'm focusing on the now': Crows coach unsure of his plans for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 10 2024 - 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is unsure what lies ahead for him next season. Picture by Liam Warren
Outgoing Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is unsure what lies ahead for him next season. Picture by Liam Warren

Outgoing Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves admits he's unsure of his plans for next season following the announcement that Lucas Meline is taking over the reins as Crows coach in 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.