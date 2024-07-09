'I'm focusing on the now': Crows coach unsure of his plans for next season

Outgoing Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves admits he's unsure of his plans for next season following the announcement that Lucas Meline is taking over the reins as Crows coach in 2025.
Meline will return to his junior club after having spent the past four seasons in the SANFL with West Adelaide and takeover the role of senior coach next year.
The announcement means that this season will be Groves' third and final year in charge of the Crows.
When posed with what's next following the 2024 season, Groves revealed he was yet to give his immediate future much thought.
"I haven't thought that far ahead yet," Groves said.
"I'm focusing on the now and where we are up to as a team, I want to finish the year really strong for them and for the club."
It's been a challenging couple of seasons for Groves at the helm of the Crows which saw them go 0-16 in his first year in charge.
Last season was a little better as they went 2-14, while this season they have currently claimed three wins as they enter round 13.
Groves agreed he had endured some tough moments during his tenure, however said that he still had loved his time in charge of the Crows.
"I've still thoroughly enjoyed it and learnt heaps," he said.
"I'm thankful to Leeton for the opportunity to coach, it's been a tough couple of years on the win loss but I've thoroughly enjoyed it.
"The boys have been fantastic, they've never taken a backwards step for me and they've always turned up and put in the effort.
"That's the biggest thing as a coach, we've seen little growths throughout since I first started and that's always exciting.
"You want to see that little bit of growth every year especially when you are developing some young kids.
"You always have that drive to make finals and it might be a little bit out of reach this year, but it's been enjoyable with the kids and even the couple of older fellas coming through.
"It's a great club and they are going in the right direction I think."
Next up for the Crows is a clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Groves was hoping for a good response after they went down to Turvey Park by 80 points over the weekend.
"It's funny how footy can knock you back the next week after two really strong weeks and getting a couple of wins which was fantastic," he said.
"We're looking for a response with the little things we can fix and control.
"Hopefully we respond with a really strong performance at Mango."
