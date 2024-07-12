Home to cater for all your needs

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 3
Welcome to this spacious two-bedroom home, sure to be a winner for new owners.
Featuring a gas-log fireplace in the lounge and dining area, you are greeted with spaciousness when you walk through the front and into the loungeroom.
There is evaporative cooling, two large bedrooms, a kitchen with easy-care vinyl flooring, a tiled laundry and bathroom, with a separate bathtub and shower.
Outside, a front verandah has room for seating, a disability ramp and rails to the undercover back patio, garden sheds, carport, enclosed incline carport as well as a fenced yard. There is opportunity to purchase the home partly-furnished.
"The home has potential to cater to various needs and won't last long at this price," selling agent Matt Curry said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.