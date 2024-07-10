Phantoms out to prove a point in CSU Reddies hit out

The Leeton Phantoms will be out to prove a point to the competition this weekend when they host the CSU Reddies.
The Phantoms are playing for their survival on the ladder on Saturday afternoon and a win will certainly help their case.
It has been well documented the club is struggling for playing numbers in season 2024, with most of the senior squad playing both second and first grade each week.
They come into the match having not taken to the field for a fortnight following on from their forfeit against Wagga City in round 11 before a general bye across the competition last weekend.
The Leeton side has been using that break to regather their focus, as well as allowing players the time to recover from some niggling injuries.
The plan for the Phantoms continues to be to take the competition, particularly in first grade, one game and one opposition at a time.
However, a victory has never been more valuable for Leeton as they sit fifth on the table off the back of being docked two competition points following the forfeited match.
If there is one thing the Phantoms are known for it, it is their determination and they will be taking that in spades into their must-win game against the Reddies on Saturday at No. 1 Oval.
