Without Rotary Club of Leeton, town would be down $28k in donations

When you think of the word "Rotary" what sort of images does it conjure?
At the top of the list should be the fact organisations such as the Rotary Club of Leeton are here for you.
In fact, over the past 12 months the Rotary Club of Leeton has donated more than $28,000 to other charities and community groups in the shire.
These donations are par for the course for the club, which continues to work hard year-in and year-out for the betterment of those living and working in Leeton shire.
The club outlined where the $28,000 was distributed during its recent changeover dinner where Carmel Cristofaro was officially welcomed as the new president for the 2024-25 year.
Organisations to receive a much-needed boost from the Rotary Club of Leeton during the past 12 months included Can Assist, the Leeton Arts Society, Leeton Rescue Squad, schools, Leeton Hospital Auxiliary and more.
Speaking at the changeover event, outgoing president Peter Draper described the club as "punching above its weight".
"Everyone has been very supportive and done their bit to help," he said.
"I am very grateful and really appreciate the time that you all have given to helping our community.
"Leeton is a great town and, I think, maybe the best town on the planet.
"We may not be a big club, but we have been an effective club."
Mr Draper reflected on a busy 12 months for the club, thanking all members for their efforts along the way.
The club will now be steered by Ms Cristofaro in what will be another hectic year ahead, but the community will remain at the forefront of everything the group does.
New members are always welcome to sign on with the organisation, with Mr Draper welcoming wishing the new president all the best.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Leeton visit the organisation's Facebook page or chat with a current member.
