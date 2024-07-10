The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver allegedly tries to give Leeton cops the slip, lands in jail

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton police believe an alleged speeding driver had more than one reason to avoid them earlier this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.