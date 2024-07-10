Driver allegedly tries to give Leeton cops the slip, lands in jail

Leeton police believe an alleged speeding driver had more than one reason to avoid them earlier this week.
About 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 9 police spotted a Holden Cruze travelling in an easterly direction on Merungle Hill Road they said was driving "well in excess of the sign-posted speed limit".
Officers attempted to stop the driver, but said the 32-year-old Leeton man allegedly refused to stop.
A short pursuit of the vehicle ended when the driver pulled into an address on the same road.
Police said the man refused to exit the car, but was removed and arrested.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine.
The driver was charged with supply prohibited drug and not stop vehicle when directed to do so.
The man was also charged with domestic violence assault relating to an incident that allegedly happened in Leeton earlier that morning.
He was also charged on first instance warrant for failing to appear in Broken Hill Local Court that same day for steal motor vehicle, malicious damage, goods in custody and a previous fail to appear in accordance with bail offences.
The man was bail refused to appear at Griffith Local Court, with the matter adjourned to Friday, July 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.