Leeton's social media star adds big veggie award to growing accolades

Not only is Nick Rendina Leeton's very own social media superstar, but the avid gardener and veggie grower has another title to his name.
Mr Rendina recently took out the "Australia's biggest vegetable" category in the Grow It Local Awards 2024 after growing a huge Sicilian cucumber in his backyard.
The seeds from the cucumber have been saved for future planting, with Mr Rendina thrilled to have picked up an award from Grow It Local.
"I just got my prize not long ago ... it was amazing," he said.
"It's all about growing locally, we entered for a bit of fun.
"It was a pretty big cucumber in the end. The most important thing is to love the whole process (of gardening and growing produce).
"You have to have patience. It's also important not to waste anything."
It is that message the Grow It Local initiative can relate to.
Grow It Local is a plant-powered mission to make life happier, healthier and more delicious.
It aims to achieve this by making growing food simple, social and fun.
This sentiment is also the crux of Mr Rendina's daily life in his garden, which he shares to his 156,000 followers on Instagram under at the handle "thehappyharvesterstable".
For his efforts in growing the giant cucumber, Mr Rendina received a package filled with products to use in the garden and some Grow It Local merchandise.
The Grow It Local awards are judged by some of the country's best gardeners, including Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis and River Cottage's Paul West.
The Grow It Local initiative is one anyone can be involved in.
Leeton shire residents can join the organisation's free monthly gardening workshops or subscribe to its seed service and learn new skills to grow healthy organic food, no matter the level of experience.
"We eat basically everything we grow ... there is so much you can do," Mr Rendina said.
