Newly-minted Leeton Men's Shed member isn't looking back

Every month The Irrigator and the Leeton Men's Shed team up to shine a light on a member of the organisation.
This month newly-minted member Bob Hermes steps up to the plate.
I worked at Ricegrowers in Leeton as a shed operator and leading hand.
I have been a member for one month and looking forward to my time at the shed.
I visited the shed to take in a job to be completed and, after seeing what the members do and the help and guidance they give, I was encouraged to join and to complete the job myself.
I enjoy the companionship, gaining knowledge and guidance through the members.
The equipment that is available at the shed is very good quality and well maintained.
The skills I gained in my prior employment helped me to work well as a team there and now at the shed.
I am looking forward to learning woodturning skills to contribute to the making of wooden items such as bowls and repairing parts of furniture.
I would encourage other men to join to further their knowledge of woodwork, steel work and to contribute to our community.
Since joining I have been repairing a race trotting sulky.
