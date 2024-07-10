Barellan residents visited by iconic Melbourne Cup trophy

Ever held $750,000 in your hands? Well, plenty of Barellan residents have now after the famous Melbourne Cup visited the town.
A very special day for many, who got to see the beautiful and eye-catching golden trophy - while raising money for a very good cause thanks to the Barellan Working Clydesdales.
The Melbourne Cup weighs 3.8 kilograms, and is made of 18 carat gold, adding up to being worth $750,000. It was no surprise then, that the security team were keeping a cautious eye on it as Barellan residents got to hold and admire the cup as it tours Australia.
In addition to the real star that is the trophy, famed race-caller Greg Miles was excited to visit Barellan and see the reception.
"We've been tremendously well-received. We've had good crowds, good interaction ... the cup puts a smile on people's faces, it's iconic," he said.
"I find it really does touch people. I used to say that when I was broadcasting, but when you actually physically go out and see the look on people's faces when they get a photograph with the cup, it's amazing."
The team from Barellan Working Clydesdales collected gold coin donations from parents keen for a scone or a sausage sandwich - while the kids flocked to take a carriage ride or play some games on the oval.
Those gold coin donations will go towards motor neurone disease research.
Kim Woods from the Barellan Working Clydesdales was especially pleased after the weather cleared up, just in time for the cup to come out.
"It's really fantastic, it's been a beautiful day and a great family day out," she said.
Barellan will be one of 24 towns that gets to participate in the national sweep during the Melbourne Cup races later this year - potentially winning a cool $50,000 if they pick the right horse.
It's a lot of pressure, but Ms Woods said whoever went to the races and picked the horse would have it in hand.
"Just not number 18."
