NSW firefighters, personnel in region for Incident Management Exercise

RFS personnel and volunteers from across the state have commenced a three day incident exercise at the MIA RFS headquarters.
The simulated endeavor, known as an incident management exercise (IME) assesses candidates abilities in functional roles during the management of a hypothetical, escalating bush fire scenario.
A key aim is to develop and maintain the incident management skills of personnel as well as allow them to pick up other qualifications.
It's the first time in two years Griffith has been chosen as a location to host an exercise, with those from as far as Brewarrina and Sydney taking part.
In addition, volunteers from Temora/Bland, Riverina, and Southern Border have also come together to hone their skills and knowledge for the event.
The MIA RFS headquarters has been a hive of activity for the three-day event, with a number of divisions set up to respond to the hypothetical situation.
Participants are allocated roles to carry out in real time that tests their preparedness, such as incident controller, public information officer, intelligence officer and bush fire impact assessment teams.
An incident management team is allocated the duty of delivering activation call-outs while logistics supports the needs of firefighters such as providing equipment, supplies, accommodation and more.
The heart of the action is the main operations room which is itself dissected into several hubs.
Planning looks after the incident itself and sees those taking part carry out rotating 12-hour shifts.
An operations public liaison area monitors and acts on the current status of the fire, relaying critical information and advice to the community and warning levels.
An incident control aerial location - led by an controller and a deputy - decides on strategies to be implemented to bring the incident to a resolution.
In this case, the hypothetical fire as part of the IME is meant to be in the vicinity of Rankins Springs.
Day one of the exercise saw the birth of the theoretical blaze which makes its way through farmland before being contained as a result of coordinated efforts of participants in the exercise.
The second and third day will see the fire 'spark across' containment lines and threaten the township.
Those at the headquarters are tasked with bringing the fire under control, protecting and informing the community as well as saving lives.
A part of this includes actively and accurately providing information and advice to 'hypothetical' media organisations.
Chief Superintendent Nick Medianik said these exercises are vital in equipping participants with knowledge on how to respond and work under the chaos of a real-life emergency.
"These exercises are our bread and butter; not only as an organisation but also individually, testing preparedness and readiness" Superintendent Medianik said.
"There's much preparation that goes into the exercise beforehand that includes creating scenarios which mimic real-life events, building a library of 'what-if' situations that can be put into practice.
"Each time we do an (IME) we pick different areas around the state to heighten realism as well as vary terrain," he said.
MIA district manager Superintendent Scott Connor said it was a particularly important training leading up to the fire season.
"It has been a great opportunity to test and evaluate (our) incident control centre including layout, equipment and systems prior to the upcoming fire season," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.