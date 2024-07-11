Wait over: Huge numbers expected in Leeton for Australian Art Deco Festival

The moment has finally arrived - the Australian Art Deco Festival is here.
Hours upon hours of hard work has been put in by organisers to ensure this year's festival in Leeton is one to remember for the years to come.
On Thursday, July 11 a special VIP evening is being held to kickstart what will be a huge weekend of events across Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.
The best part?
It's not too late to check out at least one event throughout the weekend.
Many of the main ticketed events such as the Kit Kate Cabaret and High Rollers at the Hydro have closed sales for catering purposes, but there are still many other events happening for visitors and residents alike to enjoy.
Leeton Shire Council's events officer Fran Macdonald said the Art Deco vibe was starting to be felt right across the shire as visitors arrive and residents get into the spirit of the weekend.
Many businesses in the CBD have decorated their stores, are holding a special sale or offering a unique Art Deco-themed product just for the weekend.
"We are starting to get excited now," Mrs Macdonald said.
"There are many events going on throughout the weekend that people can still be part of.
"Particularly the park on Saturday, there will be lots of entertainment, markets and things to see.
"Things like the afternoon tea at the Presbyterian Church Hall, some of the workshops still have tickets available.
"Lionel's Bootleg Smokehouse on Saturday night will take walk-ins, so that will also be a great one to check out.
"We're so excited to see all of the businesses that have gotten on board, we're really pleased to see them participating.
"People coming to town for the festival love to see that sort of thing happening. It adds to the whole ambiance of the weekend."
Speaking of visitors, the town is expected to have people from all over participating in the festival, spending their money and giving the economy a boost along the way.
Looking at early data, Mrs Macdonald said people were travelling to Leeton for the festival from places like Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, Melbourne, Mount Gambier and more.
"We love all of our Art Deco enthusiasts and can't wait to see many of them return again this year," she said.
"The festival is starting to get out there more. People come and have a great time, they spread the word, they tell their family and friends."
With so much to see and do, check out the program at leetonartdecofestival.com.au and take part over the weekend.
