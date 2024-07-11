Phoebe and Myles dream big after high-level sporting efforts

It is no secret Leeton Public School has unearthed many talented sportspeople over its time.
Now, current students Phoebe Doig and Myles Crockett can be added to that list.
Myles (rugby league) and Phoebe (hockey) both recently returned to the classroom after spending time with their sides competing at NSWPSSA competitions for their respective sports.
Phoebe took up hockey in recent years and 2024 was the second consecutive year she has been selected with the Riverina team to participate at the NSWPSSA Hockey Championships in Newcastle.
"We played pretty well ... we won two games, which was really good for Riverina because we haven't won a game at that level for a while," she said.
"It was a really fantastic experience. I was playing wherever the coach wanted me. I was back for a bit and inner as well."
Phoebe plays in the Griffith Hockey competition for the Devils and she comes from a long line of players in the sport.
"My pop played hockey, my mum and dad both do and my brother and I started playing about two years ago I think," she said.
"I love the fitness. The running around. The only downside is it's a very hard ball. It would be great if more people played hockey.
"The numbers in the Griffith competition have been growing a bit, but it's always great to have more people play."
Myles too is catching the attention of teammates and the opposition with his skills on the rugby league field after also being selected in the Riverina team for a second year to compete at the NSWPSSA Rugby League Championships.
"I was playing prop ... I want to play professionally one day, it's my dream," Myles said.
"I just love everything about it. I go for the Rabbitohs in the NRL.
"We lost three games and we won three games, so that was pretty good. It was a great experience.
"It was all about working as a team."
Leeton Public School relieving principal Catherine Tabain said both Phoebe and Myles should be proud of their efforts.
"We couldn't be more proud of both of them ... they both are very committed and represented our school on a big stage," she said.
