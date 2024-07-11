Pleas for help answered with special pop up bringing the goods to Leeton

Leeton shire residents experiencing the full brunt of the cost-of-living crisis have the chance to stock up on supplies thanks to a free event.
A food relief pop up event will be held at the Mia Club on Thursday, July 18 for all members of the community.
Foodbank is on board to deliver free fruit and vegetables, with other services such as Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network, the Lions Club of Leeton, Leeton Shire Council, Boots Civil and others all on board to bring the event to life.
There will be free health checks on the day, advice on lowering the cost of electricity bills, as well as a delicious barbecue at no cost being cooked up by pastor Emosi Taginadikalu and his volunteers.
The Leeton Multicultural Support Group is on board and for those unable to find a way there on their own, lifts on the Lions train will be happening at various points around town.
It is also hoped there will be other essential items to stock up on during the day to help ease the pain being felt by many in the current economic climate.
Susie Rowe has been assisting in organising the event and encouraged everyone to attend.
"This is a free event, we would love to see as many people here as possible," she said.
"These are hard times for many people. With this event there will be access to free fruit and vegetables, a meal and advice all at no cost."
Foodbank's chief operating officer Samantha Prescott said the pop up will provide timely access to fresh, healthy, and nutritious produce for people experiencing food insecurity.
"We'll be bringing up to seven tonnes of fresh produce to the pop up, which will ensure hundreds of families have access to enough fresh food for an entire week," Ms Prescott said.
"It's a particularly timely event, given the anticipated increase in calls for assistance to local support services as the cost-of-living continues to rise.
"If you're concerned about having access to fresh food, please come along. We'll have a team of friendly volunteers ready to help you select what you'd like.
"We'd like to thank Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network for partnering with us to organise the pop up and Leeton Shire Council for all their help in bringing this event to fruition. It's been a combined effort."
Pick up times
The Lions train will also provide rides back to these locations.
Attendees will need to bring their own bags, with the event taking place at the Mia Club from 9.30am to 1pm on Thursday, July 18.
