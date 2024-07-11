New partnership: Old rivals team up to bring Leeton cricket into the fold

Leeton cricket is back.
Yes you read that right, but no it is not back exactly as it once was.
A small group of residents wanting to see senior cricket being played, both in Leeton and by Leeton players, has been working to achieve just that.
A senior weekend competition hasn't been held in Leeton for some years due to a lack of numbers and teams.
While that format of old won't be making a return during the upcoming season, Leeton has been granted permission to enter two sides in the Griffith District Cricket Association's (GDCA) fixtures.
As such, what will be known as the Leeton Cricket Club, will have a second grade team and a first grade side playing in the 2024-25 summer season as part of the Griffith competition.
Leeton's home matches will be played at Mark Taylor Oval on a turf wicket, with interested players now being sought for the two sides.
One of those working to bring this concept to life has been Gino Amato, who was grateful the GDCA has opened the doors for Leeton's inclusion.
"It's been a 12-month process for us ... conversations, lots of background work and now Griffith have formally ratified us," he said.
"We're very thankful to Griffith to give us the opportunity to enter a second grade side and first grade side.
"We will be known as the Leeton Cricket Club. It will be a predominantly blue and white strip that we go by.
"What we do need now, apart from playing numbers, is sponsorship. We would love to get the word out there that cricket is back for Leeton and hopefully we can get some sponsors on board.
"If you're interested in playing, come and talk to us.
"Training will start soon. We can't wait for the season to start now."
Blast cricket will also return for young players on a Friday night during summer.
The Leeton Cricket Club will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday, July 16 from 6.30pm at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
"Leeton has been a proud town for cricket and we want to make it proud again," Amato said.
Amato thanked Barry Greatz for his ongoing assistance, as well as Leeton Shire Council, which will be ensuring Mark Taylor Oval is in tip top shape for the season.
