The mysterious case of unknown family photo at Leeton's St Peter's Op Shop

A family photo is at the centre of a mystery at Leeton's St Peter's Op Shop.
The shop receives many donations each week and every item is thoroughly sorted before it reaches the shelf.
Recently, volunteers received a hardcover book titled A Vision for Australia: The Snowy Mountains Scheme 1949-1999 and, located inside the book was a coloured photograph, likely many decades old, showing a family of four.
Presumably pictured in the photograph is a husband and wife and their two daughters.
The photograph appears to have been accidentally put inside the book and forgotten about before being donated to the op shop.
However, there was also several other documents within the book, including a copy of a speech made by the Minister for Conservation, JG Beale on September 6, 1968 at the official opening of Blowering Dam.
St Peter's Op Shop volunteer Alma Herrmann said the store wanted to return the photograph to its rightful honour.
"It's surprising sometimes what we do find when we are unpacking and sorting donations," Mrs Herrmann said.
"We would love to be able to give this photograph back."
Mrs Herrmann said there has been occasions where money has been found within pockets, bags or purses that have been donated.
On one occasion an entire jewellery box was mistakenly donated.
The discovery of the family portrait serves as a reminder for those considering donating items to op shops to always make sure they aren't handing anything over of sentimental or monetary value.
If anyone knows the people in the photograph or can help identify who it might belong to, contact the St Peter's Op Shop on 6953 2107 or visit in store during opening hours.
