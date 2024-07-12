The lessons we learned at Leeton's Anne Frank exhibition and why you need to visit

The story of Anne Frank has been told the world over, but it is one that continues to reverberate.
The Let Me Be Myself: The Story of Anne Frank exhibition has officially opened at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
The exhibition opened just in time for the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, which is being held from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.
However, the exhibition will remain at the museum until September.
Opening day had many people through the doors, including residents and visitors to town for the festival.
The special exhibition has much to take in.
With that in mind, The Irrigator is sharing what we learned while taking in the exhibition courtesy of the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
The name Anne Frank is one most would know. Her story is one students across the country and the world studied or read of their own volition.
Her voice still has the power to connect and resonate, which is something the exhibition at the museum showcases.
There is a quiet hush over the room as people take in the exhibition at their own pace. Reading the text, viewing images, seeing artefacts.
Her voice still has the power to connect, her story the ability to still evoke emotion and heartbreak of her fate, her family's fate and the terrible death and destruction of World War II.
The horrors of World War II are well documented. The cries for the holocaust to never be repeated.
That we are all one human race.
But, have we learned our lesson?
Looking at the world in its current state, the fractures are on show for all to see.
There's mass killings everywhere one looks.
Countries at war. Innocent people dying.
Lives being destroyed.
They say history repeats itself.
If still alive today, would Anne Frank be proud of what the world has become?
The exhibition focuses on the story of Anne, her family and those who helped hide the Franks during World War II.
It also showcases the voices of today. Different people sharing their own story, how they live and feel in today's modern world.
What injustices and discrimination they encounter.
The message?
We all need to do better to ensure inclusivity no matter one's race, religion, ability or personal choices.
Acceptance. What a powerful tool it is. Now only if one and all could put this into practice.
Acceptance and tolerance is our most powerful weapon.
These are the thoughts of journalist Talia Pattison after taking in the museum.
As with all art and exhibitions, Let Me Be Myself: The Story of Anne Frank has the power to evoke different thoughts and different emotions for everyone who views it.
Check it out during the festival weekend or in the months ahead before it leaves Leeton in September.
More information is available on the museum's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.