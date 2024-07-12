They've got the moves like Jagger: Dancing up a storm at workshops

There can't be a party without dancing and it all goes hand-in-hand at the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
Dance workshops for adults have been part of the festivities again in 2024, with attendees learning the basics of moves from the 1920s.
The Charleston was a popular dance during this time and was also a feature of performances throughout the festival.
Attendees at the workshops were given tips and advice on how to perform the dance throughout the weekend and carry those skills with them into life beyond.
Jenny Patrone from Brooks and Baker led the dance workshops offering her own skill and guidance along the way.
Not only did the end result have participants armed with new moves, but the smiles on everyone's faces showed they had also had a great time.
"It's all about learning the basics and going back to your foundations to get the feel of it and keep the momentum going," she said.
"Some of these moves aren't easy. With your swivel feet it's not a natural way to move.
"It's not even remotely similar to anything you do in your day-to-day movement, but you can always get there with some practice.
"Practice while brushing your teeth ... you will get there."
Other moves learned on the day was the Scarecrow and the Bees Knees, all of which was gelled together for a full-length dance that ended with some partner dancing.
Participants were also able to ask questions before heading off to try it all out throughout the weekend's festivities.
