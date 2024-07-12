The Irrigator
They've got the moves like Jagger: Dancing up a storm at workshops

By Talia Pattison
Updated July 12 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:31pm
There can't be a party without dancing and it all goes hand-in-hand at the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

