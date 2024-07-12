What prohibition? Budding mixologists say cheers to 'cocktail o'clock' in Leeton

It wouldn't be a Friday without a cocktail or two, particularly when it is a special weekend in Leeton.
The 2024 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton had many elements to it again this year, with cocktail making workshops all part of the fun.
Held on Friday and Saturday and led by Darin McLean, the workshops were about more than just having a tipple or two.
Mr McLean helped those in attendance to craft the perfect drinks, showing them how simple ingredients can be used and tweaked to create and curate all manner of delicious cocktails.
Held at Leeton's Hydro Hotel, the sessions allowed participants to get hands on, creating cocktails under Mr McLean's guidance before sampling them throughout.
Advice on the best way to shake a cocktail, the correct methods to use when crafting a drink and everything in between were all on the menu before Mr McLean handed the reins over to the budding mixologists.
From there, the participants used their skills to come up with their own creation, with the winner receiving a delightful bottle of bubbles to take home.
The workshops have become a fan favourite during the festival, with Mr McLean discussing the origin of certain drinks and how they came to be.
Keep an eye out in 2025 for this popular activity.
