Leeton steps its way into a golden age for dazzling High Rollers party

Leeton threw one hell of a party for the first official night of the Australian Art Deco Festival.
Think champagne, dancing, singing, delicious food and faux gambling - the High Rollers at the Hydro had it all.
The High Rollers evening had started to cement itself as a must-do event as part of the festival, with Leeton shire residents and visitors from all over joining together to enjoy a night of dazzling decadence.
Everyone dressed in their Art Deco finest, which only added to the festivities.
The "high rollers" element of the evening was again made possible thanks to a mini casino being set up in the Hydro's ballroom.
"Hydro money" was handed out on arrival to use throughout the night, meaning all of the fun of poker or roulette could be enjoyed without losing a single cent.
The Roaring Twenties-themed evening had everyone kicking up their heels, with the entertainment something to behold.
One attendee spoke to The Irrigator and said they were part of a large group who had been attending the festival for many years now, with the High Rollers night one of the favourite events to attend.
The team from Brooks and Baker had everyone covered right from the get-go.
Special cocktails were on offer, with the Gatsby Girls, the Wild Tonics and Orlando Combo showing their talent on the dance floor and stage.
Leeton performer Jack Martin made a special guest appearance on the night, giving a glimpse into the shows he will be holding at Circa 21 during the festival weekend.
For those in attendance, it was easy to forget the outside world for the night and slip into a night of jazz, flappers and speakeasies.
Of course, what would any party be without delicious food, which was delivered in spades through canape service courtesy of the Hydro Hotel's team.
The Hydro itself again a perfect backdrop for the night, given it is one of Leeton's most iconic buildings and the place where many visitors are enjoying spending their time while in town for the festival weekend.
The glitz and glamour now leads into two more big days of festival fun and flair, with events galore still to be held as part of the jam-packed program.
