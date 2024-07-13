Come one, come all to greatest circus workshops to ever hit Leeton

Hula hoops, juggling and all kinds of new tricks had the magic come alive during circus workshops in Leeton.
The workshops were part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, with dozens of children turning out to the sessions.
They young participants were shown new skills and tricks to take home to show their friends and family.
Among those was hula hooping, but not just the run-of-mill hula hooping.
Instructor Hannah Trott have the youngsters new techniques and tricks to try, while juggling was also another fun component.
"It's been fantastic ... it's always a great session and the kids love it," she said.
"Having all of the different age groups is also a great way to do it. You find the youngest ones just give everything a go and they are really quite good.
"There's so many benefits to these sorts of activities. It's all about having fun and learning."
Ms Trott was assisted by Eden Read in running the circus workshops during the festival.
The pair agreed it was a great way for participants to get out of the house and active during the school holidays.
Ms Trott was a dancer in England, but found a new calling.
"I went to a cabaret in London at the Underbelly Festival and saw someone doing aerial silks and I thought 'that's what I want to do'," she said.
"I did a couple of classes in London and study too before coming over here (to Australia) where I studied circus full-time.
"It's an amazing career. There's so many different things we're doing all of the time."
Both Ms Trott and Mr Read said they enjoyed coming to the festival as part of the Brooks and Baker team, saying the workshops and performances were always a highlight.
