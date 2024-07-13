Park brings the Art Deco vibes to create memories and the perfect day out

The Art Deco vibe was on point in Leeton's Mountford Park as festivalgoers explored day two of the national event.
The Australian Art Deco Festival's Mountford Park extravaganza featured the glorious winter sunshine making an appearance, markets with all kinds of wares and treats to eat and, of course, entertainment to boot.
The Gatsby Girls were on stage performing their dance routine before sharing and teaching their moves to the crowd.
Tunes were provided by the Leeton Town Band, the Wild Tonics and more to ensure the atmosphere was pumping with the 1920s theme.
Roving entertainers had to be seen to be believed.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said the day encompassed all of the fun elements of the festival.
"All of the feedback we've received so far over the weekend is really positive," she said.
"We're really happy with how everything is going.
"Everyone is saying 'this is great', 'the vibe is great' - we're coming back next year and we're bringing friends.
"That's exactly what we want to hear."
Many of those enjoying the Mountford Park markets and festival were dressed in their Art Deco garb while sampling the stalls, enjoying catching up and having a fabulous day out.
Plans are already in the works for 2025, with festivities expected to return to Chelmsford Place.
