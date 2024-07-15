Alexander and Whitby battle it out through marathon rallies

The Match of the Week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition between Maanu Alexander and Trev Whitby featured some great retrieving shots and long rallies.
Even though Whitby scored 72 points to Alexander's 70 it was Alexander who won the crucial points to claim victory 16-14, 20-18, 9-15, 10-15, 15-10.
On Monday Will Gray-Mills edged out Chevaughn Moore taking the fifth game 18-16 to win a see-sawing match that went down to the wire.
Finley Sales won the fourth game 17-15 to beat Naomi Rawle 3-1 and Taylor Moore scored a 3-1 victory against Oliver Bruno.
Col Thompson was too strong for Anthony Iannelli, Carol Davidson beat Brendon Looby and Charmaine Lee outplayed Jack Rawle. David Cross won the third game 20-18 to seal a 3-0 win over Kathryn Bechaz, Brian O'Leary downed Zac Fairweather and Simone Bruno defeated Callum Sheldrick.
Maanu Alexander had a big night on Tuesday playing right handed he won the Match of the Week against Trev Whitby 3-2 and he then lined up against Jason Curry this time playing left handed. It was another tight five game match that Alexander won 15-13, 15-17, 15-8, 14-16, 15-12.
In matches that were decided by a margin of 3-1 Naomi Rawle beat Adele Thompson, Callum Ryan defeated Will Nardi and Marni Cunningham overcame Aimon Doyle.
Jacob Harrison won a long game 21-19 in his 3-0 win over Declan Ryan, Isabel Thompson won a close match against Aimon Doyle, Macauley Harrison downed Col Thompson and Sean Ryan was too good for Adrian Sheldrick.
Wednesday's competition saw Lizette Taylor clinch a tight match 3-2 against Isabel Thompson and Simon Jackson had a 3-1 win over Gary Thompson.
In a close contest Angelo Fiumara scored a 3-1 victory over Maanu Alexander who was playing left handed and Anton Taylor also won 3-1 against Alec Tait. Rose Looby and Xavier Stanton always have a close match and this time was no exception with Looby winning 15-12, 12-15, 15-13, 16-14.
In a husband and wife contest Joanne Peacock defeated her husband Ian and Jack Miller beat Paul Payne 15-13, 16-14, 15-9. In other matches John Saddler beat Brendon Looby, Trinity Patten-Taylor outplayed Cadell Thompson and Aimon Doyle defeated Simone Bruno.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.