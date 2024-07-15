The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Tough trip to Mango as Crows fall to third straight heavy defeat

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 15 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was another tough week for the Leeton Whitton Crows after they fell to a 121-point defeat at the hands of Mangoplah CUE.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.