Tough trip to Mango as Crows fall to third straight heavy defeat

It was another tough week for the Leeton Whitton Crows after they fell to a 121-point defeat at the hands of Mangoplah CUE.
It was the longest trip for the side in 2024, and it was a tough start as the Goannas kicked six goals to one in the opening term to take a 33-point lead into the first change.
The momentum continued for the Mangoplah side, with another five goals to just one, taking a 56-point lead into the main break.
The Crows struggled to match the quality of the Gonannas, who continued to run away with the game. The lead grew to 76 points before another eight goals from the hosts saw them come away with a 25.14 (164) to 6.7 (43) victory.
Crows coach Tom Groves felt his side was good in patches but couldn't compete for the entire game.
"They were too good too early and pretty similar to most weeks. We can't give teams like this a head start because it becomes too hard to work that margin back," he said.
"We played some good footy at times, but that has been the story of our season, really. We just can't get it together for four quarters. Especially the last three weeks where the scores have blown out a little bit."
For the second week in a row, the Crows conceded a lot of points in the final term, which saw the score blow out.
"We started the last quarter pretty well, and our effort has been there. We just lack a bit of polish and finish," he said.
"Just getting the basics right hurt us throughout the day, and once they got it going forward, they had some quick forwards who showed plenty of polish in the forward 50."
In a tough game for the Crows, Jade Hodge had a strong game up forward with four goals, while Angus Crelley, Matt Rainbird and Jaxon Ryan were strong on the ball.
"Jaxon Ryan had to play in the ruck all day against a pretty strong ruckman," he said.
"I thought Gus Crelley and Matt Rainbird were both pretty strong. After a bit of a slow start, they worked into the game pretty well. Hodgey continues to be an option up forward and has been the key to goals this year for us."
The Crows take on GGGM Lions next weekend at Leeton Showgrounds.
