Added competition for Phantoms top four battle after CSU defeat

There is now a three-way fight for the final top-four position in SIRU first grade after the Phantoms fell to a 38-29 defeat to CSU Reddies at Leeton No 1 Oval.
With the Phantoms' closeness to Tumut, with just two points between the two sides, the Leeton side would have been hoping to use the home-ground advantage to their favour and potentially jump into the top four.
Two penalty tries, and one each to Matt Gatt, Remesio Maimasirua, and Vereniki Qiodravu have the Phantoms in a good position, but three tries to CSU's Apikeleki Kaloudonu, and a double to Jonathon Cudaj saw the CSU side come away with the nine-point victory.
It means the Reddies side are now two points behind the Phantoms and four points behind the Bulls with two games left in the season.
It's going to be a tough ask for the Phantoms if they want to secure a top-four position, as they will close out the season with a trip to Wagga to take on Ag College before finishing the season at home against Waratahs.
It was a reversal of fortunes for the Phantoms in the second grade clash as they walked away with a 39-29 victory over the CSU outfit.
The second-grade side is now just two points away from a second chance come finals while having an eight-point gap back to fifth-placed Waratahs.
