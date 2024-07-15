'A lifesaver': communications boost across RFS MIA Zone with new tablets

The MIA RFS will be better equipped to tackle incidents with the roll out of new tablets to 170 firefighting vehicles.
Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and Murrumbidgee are four of six local government areas covered by the MIA Zone that will have trucks fitted with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs).
The touchscreen Panasonic toughbook devices pose a range of benefits, from better connectivity with remote and rural brigades like Booligal, Gunbar and Merriwagga, to enhanced navigation and more effective communication.
The MDTs also allow two-way, real-time sharing of operational information between members in the field and simplified data collection to improve decision-making.
RFS vehicles in Hillston have been fitted with the tablets and Hay will follow this week, while Narrandera, Leeton, Murrumbidgee, and Griffith will receive them thereafter.
It's anticipated the fleet installation will be completed by early August.
MIA RFS Zone Operational Officer Justin Mackellar said it brings the region into line with other areas around the state, as well as other emergency services.
"MDTs are being rolled out to RFS fire trucks across the state to help brigades receive vital information in real-time, effectively bringing even remote brigades closer to the office," Officer Mackellar said.
"It has been around for a while but these are new to us and I think they will make a world of difference.
"Most emergency services use a variation of the technology so it's great we're being brought into line.
"Many parts of the state already have it but there are other parts that will receive it in the next 12 months," he said.
According to Officer Mackellar, one of the biggest benefits will be refraining from having to utilise UHF radio to relay key information, allowing it to be reserved for urgent or critical intel.
"One of the biggest issues we face is the amount of chatter on the UHF and hopefully this will take away some of the angst and anxiety of not getting through on the radio as effectively as we would like," he said.
"At the push of a button we can allow crews and personnel to know where we are and what our intentions are, as well as view real-time maps to help us navigate terrain.
"We can let others know whether we are in the process of responding to a situation, are on the scene, are available to help in the next job, are at the station or are unavailable," Officer Mackellar said.
"The hope is this will also allow for better communication with headquarters in Sydney and that it alleviates service issues.
"If we need to provide local knowledge, this is a lifesaver."
The tablets also allow crews to locate a truck with ease.
"In Gunbar and Rankins Springs I had full connectivity even though service for mobiles can glitch in those areas," he said.
"I hardly had an issue with locating trucks using this; I simply typed the vehicle into the navigator and it told me where it was..
"In the cab, the tablet is easy to move and reconfigure so it doesn't get in the way while driving.
"Because it's in a cradle you can also take it out of the truck and use it while on foot at the scene."
The 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires as well as other emergency events across the state in past years led to investigations identifying effective communication between crews as an issue.
Mr Mackellar says that has largely been the impetus for the roll-out of the devices.
"The focal aim is to bring remote brigades closer to the centres, meaning if something goes online we see it straight away," he said.
Training for firefighters and personnel on use of the MDTs is underway.
