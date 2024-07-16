Ladder position sees Springs advance after pulsating clash with Ivanhoe

Rankins Springs & Ivanhoe played out a unique game in the Proten Cup men's preliminary final last Saturday, finishing level after 20 minutes of golden point.
Under current NSWRL rules, Rankins Springs qualify for the Grand Final as they finished higher on the ladder, ending the season in second position compared to Ivanhoe's fourth.
In the women's game Barellan bounced back after their first ever competition loss against Ivanhoe last week. The Narrandera Lizards won in golden point against Rankins Springs the week before to qualify for their third prelim final straight.
It was a tough day out for the Lizards girls though, with Barellan jumping out to an 18-0 lead, eager to set the ship straight and go into next week's Grand Final in form. A couple more tries in the second half left the score at 28-0, the same score the two played out in Round 4.
Barellan now qualify for a repeat of the 2023 Grand Final against Ivanhoe, the only team that has beaten them in sixteen games since the start of 2023. Narrandera drop out after another successful season.
The men's game was another physical test as is always the case between Ivanhoe and Rankins Springs. The two teams battled out a 16-all draw in Round 1 this season and fate would have that neither team can score higher than 16 against the other, as eighty minutes of football this time round kept the score the same.
Rankins Springs started on fire, a try to Josh Richards off a dropped Damian Walker bomb had them up 6-0 after their first set, but the Roosters had the better of the rest of the first half, a try from a scrum to Lochyer Brennan and then a short side play by Ethan Harris having them up 10-6 at halftime.
A try shortly after halftime to Jake Whyman had Ivanhoe looking at their third straight Grand Final, but the Dragons fought back with a couple of barge over tries to Jason Cronin and Tom Judd locking the scores.
With 20 minutes of golden point to come, both clubs understood the eventuality if scores were still locked, after rules were confirmed to be the same as current NSWRL rules after the grand final controversy in 2023.
Neither team could get a field goal over and a couple of Ivanhoe breaks near the end had Rankins Springs scrambling to protect the line, but their defence held until the final siren.
With the game unable to go longer it was a bit of an anticlimax, with Ivanhoe understandably a bit hard done by given they are now eliminated without losing.
For both teams it was their fourth draw of the season, with Ivanhoe playing two during the regular season and their minor semi v Barellan going into golden point last week, while Rankins Springs had three during the season and now with 3 wins and four draws, create a very unique stat of qualifying for the Grand Final with more draws than wins.
The competition itself has had a year for draws, with four of the eighteen regular season games ending in draws and now two of the three finals games entering golden point. Ivanhoe have also had their last three finals games end in golden point, including the grand final last season.
