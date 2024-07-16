Greens go to top of League Tag standings after victory against rivals

A big win over their local rivals has helped Leeton get to the top of the League Tag standings following a 60-0 win over Yanco Wamoon at Leeton No 1 Oval.
Heading into the local derby, Leeton was given a great opportunity to take the top spot after Yenda fell in their derby against the Black and Whites on Saturday, and so just needed a win to take sole possession of the top spot.
The Greens set the tone early, with Makayla Bradshaw scoring an early double while Jaida-Lee Lyons and Taylah Axtill added to the total.
Sari Leighton was able to score two in succession, while Axtill added her second of the day.
Both Bradshaw and Axtill were able to finish the game with hat-tricks, while Lyons finished with a double and one to Katie Stevenson, wrapping up the 60-0 victory.
The Greens have gone top largely because the Black and Whites ended the Blueheelers' long unbeaten streak at Wade Park on Saturday.
The Yenda side was missing a few regular players, but it did well to hold the Panthers to just six points in the first half. Nuimai Serukabaivata scored the lone try.
Serukabaivata added a second soon after halftime, while after the Yenda defence failed to deal with a grubber, Shemeikah Monaghan dived on the loose ball to make it 18-0.
The Blueheelers were able to pull on back when Jenna Richards found her way through before the Black and Whites wrapped up the 22-4 win when Leilah-Jane Little found her way over.
Meanwhile, West Wyalong were able to continue their resurgence after coming away with a 40-10 over TLU Sharks.
Ava Lemon's impressive run of tries has continued with another double for the talented full back while Laura Harland scored a hat-trick in their big win.
Finally, Jesse Carter was a standout for the Hay Magpies as she scored five tries as they came away with a 30-4 win over Waratahs.
Leeton will make the trip out to Hay this weekend while Yanco Wamoon will play their game in Narrandera for 2024 when they take on DPC Roosters who will be fresh off the bye.
